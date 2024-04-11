'You Deserve It': Custom-Built Mansion For Sale In Port Washington

For a cool $9.1 million, you could be the next owner of 5 Longwood Road in Port Washington, a custom-designed, 17,500-square-foot home.

Sitting on two acres of land, the six-bedroom, 12-bathroom estate is described in its listing as “extravagant,” “extraordinary,” and “a superior complement of amenities.”

Right from the front door, visitors are greeted by a large front room with shiny white floors and a wrap-around balcony adorned with an intricate black handrail.

The extravagance does not end there: with a massive dining room, an L-shaped island with a built-in banquet, and even what appears to be a ballroom adorned with multiple chandeliers and a grand fireplace, the estate fits any Regency-era lover’s dream.

Dubbed “one of Sands Point’s most distinguished homes,” 5 Longwood Road also includes two huge walk-in closets (each has its own island inside), a movie theater, seven fireplaces, mosaic bathroom tiles, and a sauna.

Outside, guests can relax on the lawn or take a dip in the in-ground pool.

“You've earned it. You deserve it.,” the listing states. “What are you waiting for?”

