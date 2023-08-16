Woman Pointing Gun Struck By Police SUV On Busy North Bellmore Intersection

The incident took place in North Bellmore at the intersection of Jerusalem and Bellmore avenues at 2:20 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the 33-year-old woman had a loaded semi-automatic pistol and was pointing it at children and families in cars.

She fired it at least once and pointed it at her head as she crossed the roadway, he said at a press conference.

That's when the officer made the decision to clip her with his vehicle, reported Channel 4 NBC New York.

Ryder said the officer did an outstanding job making a split-second decision to use the vehicle.

"I never am going to Monday morning quarterback my cops," Ryder said. "They did an outstanding job."

The unidentified woman received minor injuries, Ryder said.

After being knocked down, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The officer who struck the woman was taken to another hospital to be treated for trauma.

Ryder called the unidentified officer a hero.

