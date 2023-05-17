Woman Charged With Mulitple Thefts From Valley Stream Target Store

Kenya Sanders, of Queens, and Hopemills, North Carolina, was arrested on Tuesday, May 16 after Nassau County Police responded to the Target store in Valley Stream for a reported theft.

According to Nassau County detectives, officers responded to the Target Store located at 500 W. Sunrise Highway where a loss prevention employee had spotted Sanders concealing merchandise and exiting the store without paying.

Sanders was then seen re-entering the store to conduct a return at the guest services desk. At that time, officers approached Sanders and attempted to place her under arrest, police said.

Police said while trying to place her under arrest, she allegedly became violent and began combative causing two officers to each sustain an injury.

The officers were transported to a local area hospital for treatment of their injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The items stolen were recovered and a follow-up investigation determined that Sanders was responsible for four additional larcenies at the same Target Store in Valley Stream on Sunday, March 11; Wednesday, March 22; Thursday, April 27, and Friday, May 5, police said.

Sanders was charged with:

Assault

Two counts of petit larceny

Three counts of grand larceny

Resisting

Obstructing governmental administration

She will be arraigned on Wednesday, May 17, in Hempstead.

