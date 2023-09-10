Light Rain 72°

SHARE

Winner, Winner: Prize Lottery Ticket Sold At This Valley Stream Store

One person is over $10,000 richer after a winning ticket was sold at a Long Island convenience store, according to lottery officials.

A prize-winning Take 5 ticket was sold at a Valley Stream convenience store, making one Long Islander over $18,000 richer, lottery officials announced.
A prize-winning Take 5 ticket was sold at a Valley Stream convenience store, making one Long Islander over $18,000 richer, lottery officials announced. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

Are you the lucky winner?

On Thursday, Sept. 7, the New York Lottery announced that a local gas station sold one prize-winning Take 5 Midday ticket in Valley Stream.

The ticket, worth $18,474.50, was sold at the BP gas station, located at 1200 Rockaway Avenue. Its winning numbers were drawn in the Wednesday, Sept. 6 Take 5 Midday drawing.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39. Drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Game prizes can be claimed up to one year from the date drawn.

The New York Lottery has contributed $3.7 billion during the fiscal year 2022-2023 to help support education within the state.

It is America’s largest and most profitable lottery. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE