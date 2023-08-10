Rain Fog/Mist 72°

Wheelie-Popping Biker Nabbed For Forging VIN, More In Roosevelt: Police

A young man was in for a wild ride after police allegedly caught him driving recklessly on Long Island, leading to a foot chase and his eventual apprehension.

Jahson Dindyal-Hamilton, age 22, was apprehended after police say he drove recklessly on a motorcycle with a defaced VIN.
Sophie Grieser
The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 9 in Roosevelt, according to Nassau County Police.

Hempstead resident Jahson Dindyal-Hamilton, age 22, was reportedly driving a green and white Kawasaki KX250F motorbike south on Uniondale Avenue just after 9 p.m.

Officers reported seeing Dindyal-Hamilton drive recklessly, popping wheelies and running the red light to continue to Nassau Road and West Greenwich Avenue.

However, when police approached the man, he allegedly got off the motorcycle and began to flee on foot.

Nassau County Police officers claim that Dindyal-Hamilton continued to run, apparently ignoring their warnings.

He was shocked with a stun gun and placed under arrest. Police said he was evaluated and later released from a local hospital.

Authorities discovered that the bike’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) had been defaced and the bike was impounded.

Dindyal-Hamilton is charged with:

  • Forgery of a Vehicle Identification Number;
  • Reckless Driving; and
  • Six other traffic violations.

He is due at First District Court on Monday, Aug. 28. 

