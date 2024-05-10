Westbury Man Drives Drunk With 4-Year-Old In Car, Police Say

The incident occurred on Friday, May 10 in Westbury, according to Nassau County Police.

It was just after midnight when officials pulled over a red 2012 Dodge Ram pickup for multiple traffic violations on Stewart Avenue near the intersection of Grand Boulevard.

The driver, Doroteo Morales Rodriguez, age 43 of Westbury, reportedly appeared to be drunk, with slurred speech and watery eyes — all with a 4-year-old boy in the car as well.

Morales Rodriguez was arrested and charged with the following:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child under 16 (Leandra’s Law);

Endangering the welfare of a child;

Driving while intoxicated, two counts;

Aggravated driving while intoxicated; and

Multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

The little boy was released into the custody of a family friend who arrived at the scene.

He is due to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Friday, May 10.

