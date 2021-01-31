Snowfall Projections Increase Again: Much Of Region Could Now See Between 18-24 Inches

The major Nor'easter taking aim on the region may wind up being one for the books.

The latest snowfall projections, released late Sunday afternoon, Jan. 31 by the National Weather Service, indicate parts of the area could see as much as two feet of snowfall.

A large swath of accumulations of 18 to 24 inches of snowfall is now expected from overnight Sunday to throughout the day Monday, Feb. 1 into early Tuesday, Feb. 2 expected across all of New York City, the lower Hudson Valley, much of Nassau County, portions of southwest Connecticut, and Northeast New Jersey.

Lesser amounts are expected east as warmer air moves in aloft and at the surface, changing any snow to a wintry mix of rain, snow, and sleet, the weather service said.

A changeover to all rain is likely across the Twin Forks of Long Island, where significantly less snow is forecast.

