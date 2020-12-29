Snow, Ice Now Expected During Strong Storm Ushering In New Year

There is now an increasing likelihood of snowfall and icy conditions for most of the region for a strong storm system that will sweep through the region from New Year's Eve into New Year's Day.

Tuesday, Dec. 29 will become sunny after noontime with the high temperature around 40 degrees and wind-chill values between 25 and 30 degrees, with wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour.

It will be clear and cold overnight with a low temperature around 20 degrees.

Wednesday, Dec. 30 will also gradually become sunny after a cloudy start. The high temperature will be around 40 degrees with wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees.

Rain will arrive overnight into New Year's Eve morning on Thursday, Dec. 31. Rain will taper off around 9 a.m. with cloudy skies giving way to afternoon sunshine. The high temperature will be in the upper 40s.

As the temperature drops to the mid 20s overnight and stays below freezing after daybreak, freezing rain and sleet are expected New Year's Day morning on Friday, Jan. 1, followed by a chance of sleet in the afternoon.

At this time, about a trace to an inch of accumulation is possible, especially in areas farther north and inland where icy conditions are possible Friday morning, but there is still uncertainty surrounding the strength and track of the system.

As the temperature climbs to a high of around 40 degrees, precipitation will change back to rain in the afternoon into the evening.

Rain will continue overnight into Saturday, Jan. 2, with the temperature holding steady in the mid to upper 30s.

