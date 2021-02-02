How Much Snow Did You Get? A Look At Totals Throughout Region From Nor'easter

The major, long-lasting Nor'easter slamming the region is far from over. But most areas have seen the brunt of snowfall from the system.

Here are some totals from the National Weather Service and other reports. If you don't see your hometown, leave the total by posting a comment below.

New York

New York City

Central Park, 17 inches

Nassau County

Garden City, 13 inches

Syosset, 15.3 inches

West Hempstead, 14.5 inches

Suffolk County

Islip, 16 inches

Manorville, 14 inches

Smithtown, 15 inches

Westchester County

Armonk, 18.5 inches

Harrison, 24 inches

Irvington, 20 inches

Montrose, 19 inches

Mount Kisco, 15 inches

Mount Vernon, 21.5 inches

Rye, 22.5 inches

White Plains, 22.5 inches

Putnam County

Brewster, 16 inches

Mahopac, 14 inches

Putnam Valley, 15.5 inches

Dutchess County

Amenia, 18 inches

East Fishkill, 20 inches

Poughquag, 16 inches

Red Hook, 12 inches

Wingdale, 16 inches

Orange County

Highland Mills, 18 inches

Middletown, 18 inches

New Windsor, 16 inches

Rockland County

Monsey, 22 inches

Nanuet, 17.5 inches

Spring Valley, 21 inches

Stony Point, 18 inches

Sullivan County

Neversink, 16 inches

Ulster County

Plattekill, 15 inches

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Bridgeport, 15 inches

Danbury, 19 inches

Greenwich, 13.5 inches

Monroe, 14.5 inches

New Canaan, 14 inches

Stamford, 13.5 inches

Litchfield County

Litchfield, 11 inches

New Haven County

New Haven, 15.2 inches

North Haven, 16.5 inches

West Haven, 15 inches

Waterbury, 12.5 inches

Hartford County

West Hartford, 11.5 inches

East Hartford, 14.5 inches

Windsor, 10.5 inches

Massachusetts

Franklin County

East Hawley, 17 inches

Greenfield, 8.5 inches

Hampden

Chicopee, 10 inches

West Springfield, 12 inches

Westfield, 12.5 inches

Hampshire

Granby, 10.5 inches

North Amherst, 9.5 inches

Worcester

Grafton, 18 inches

Worcester, 14 inches

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.