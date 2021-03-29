Here's When Parts Of Region Could See Snow This Week, And It's No April Fools' Joke

Spring may be the thing these days, but a staple of the winter season will be making a return appearance this week just as the calendar moves from March to April.

A storm system taking aim on the Northeast will bring a new round of rain, plus some snow in parts of the region.

And it's no April Fools' Joke.

The time frame for the storm system is Wednesday afternoon, March 31 into Thursday afternoon, April 1, with the chance for light snow in the overnight hours. Little or no accumulation is expected for this area.

"The best chances right now for any accumulating snow at this time appears to be mainly on non-paved surfaces and in the higher terrain in the Appalachians of West Virginia and Pennsylvania, through much of upstate New York and parts of northern New England," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

The workweek has started off with a winter feel on Monday, March 29, with wind out of the northwest with speeds of 20 to 28 miles per hour and gusts as high as 45 to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday.

The high temperature will reach the low temperature reaching the low 50s. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine.

Tuesday, March 30 will be the nicest day of the week, and the most springlike, with sunny skies and a high temperature around 60 degrees.

Clouds will increase overnight into Wednesday, with the storm system arriving after noontime. Rain will continue at times through the overnight, with some snow mixed in at times, partly in higher terrain areas farther north and west. (See image above.)

Rain will taper off by daybreak on Thursday, but there will be a chance for showers through the early afternoon on a mostly cloudy and brisk day with a high temperature in the upper 40s on April Fools' Day.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

