Here's Next Chance For Snow As More Winter-Like Weather Pattern Returns

Snowfall totals from the storm system Friday, Jan. 15 into Saturday, Jan. 16 for areas north and inland were generally 1 to 3 inches for most of the region, but some parts of New England saw between a foot to 18 inches. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

While there has been an overwhelming amount of news these days, the month of January has been relatively uneventful when it comes to the weather. 

But a storm system that brought mainly rain to most of the region kicked off the weekend with some areas north and inland seeing 1 to 3 inches of snowfall, with a few parts of New England getting between one foot to 18 inches of snow accumulation. (See image above for totals.)

Now, meteorologists are saying a change in the weather pattern will lead to more winter-like conditions in the weeks to come.

"Although major snowfall accumulations are not expected across a majority of the Midwest and Northeast over the coming week, the rounds of light snowfall will likely cause travel issues for some," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. "Sometimes, a light snowfall event can give drivers a false sense of security in thinking that road conditions may not be so bad, but at times, these 'minor' snowfall events can actually lead to more traffic accidents than major snowstorms."

The next chance for snow is Thursday, Jan. 21 with the window for precipitation starting later in the morning and lasting into mid-afternoon. But it's too early to project possible snowfall amounts.

The days leading up to Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny with the high temperature ranging from the mid 40s on Sunday, Jan. 17, low 40s on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 18 to the mid to upper 30s on Tuesday, Jan. 19 and Inauguration Day on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

