Weather Whiplash: Dramatic Cooldown Arrives After Springlike Stretch; Here's 5-Day Forecast

"Despite the warmth during many of the final days of October, winter conditions are coming for the Northeast well ahead of the official start of the winter season that will occur with the solstice at 8:27 p.m. EST on Thursday, Dec. 21," according to AccuWeather.com.

It will be much cooler Sunday, Oct. 29 with high temperatures holding steady 50s, a "good 20 to 30 degrees cooler" than the first half of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Expect overcast skies with rainfall throughout the day. The rain will remain fairly light, with amounts generally of less than a half inch.

But there could be minor flooding "in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued on Sunday morning.

This marks the eighth straight weekend in which there has been precipitation on at least one weekend day,

Monday, Oct. 30 will be cloudy with patchy morning fog and more showers likely, especially in the morning, and a high temperature in the upper 50s.

The outlook for Halloween on Tuesday, Oct. 31 calls for brisk conditions with the high temperature struggling to hit the 50-degree mark under mainly sunny skies.

The chance for snowfall will come overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, Nov. 1 as the coldest air of the season arrives, with temperatures dropping to around the 30-degree mark in some spots. Snowfall is especially likely in areas with higher terrain.

During that time frame, areas in light blue in the second image above from AccuWeather.com could see snow showers mixed with rain while areas in royal blue could see snowfall.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and brisk with a high temperature in the upper 40s. There could be a passing shower.

