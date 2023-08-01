'Two Yums Up' For Taco Spot's New Mineola Location, Diners Say

Right Coast Taqueria, with spots in Deer Park and Ronkonkoma, opened the doors of its Mineola storefront on Tuesday, July 25.

The Mexican eatery, which serves up tacos, burritos, and more, has already received rave reviews from diners eager to order at the new location.

“Highly recommend, two yums up!!” wrote Gary Dvoskin on the Facebook group Long Island Food & Drink.

Dvoskin and his wife noshed on the Mongolian beef taco, Thai chicken taco, a burrito, and chips and guacamole, all of which he said they loved.

“Everything is made fresh when you order,” Dvoskin wrote, “everything was fresh and special.”

The highlight of their meal, though, was the pupusa, a thick handmade corn tortilla filled with cheese and a protein of the day (this time, it was pork).

Dvoskin said the pupusa was an “exceptional highlight, definitely give it a try.”

Founded by two friends with decades of history, Right Coast Taqueria honors the owners’ appreciation of Spanish, Mexican, and Central American cooking, which is what originally bonded them as friends.

Now, they serve up quesadillas, nachos, burritos, and the like in both fun and classic flavors like Mongolian beef, Thai chicken, al pastor, and birria.

“First time here and it was just amazing,” Yelp reviewer Joel H. of Mineola wrote. “Let me start off by saying [the] food was absolutely delicious.”

Joel and his wife had fish, shrimp, and beef tacos, as well as steak fajitas, all of which he said were “FANTASTIC!”

To wash down their meals, diners can order housemade margaritas or sangria.

Additionally, Right Coast Taqueria offers catering for parties from their food truck and boxes to order out for your next party or family taco night.

“Tasty and fresh,” Joel wrote. “This place is just a winner all around.”

Right Coast Taqueria is open daily. For more information, click here.

