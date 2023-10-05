Two-Time Freeport Car Thief Nabbed, Police Announce

On Monday, Oct. 2, Andrew Ponton, age 21 of Queens, was arrested for his alleged role in the theft of multiple cars from a Freeport car dealership, according to Nassau County Police.

Ponton’s first alleged theft occurred in October 2022.

The then-20-year-old is accused of breaking into the Carmart Auto Group, located at 497 Main Street, and stealing a white 2017 Ford Explorer from the lot.

Then, in November 2022 he returned to the dealership, where this time he stole two cars; a gray 2018 Dodge Durango and a gray 2018 Toyota Rav4.

He was arrested by NYPD after he committed a grand larceny crime in New York City. After being processed and released, he was re-arrested by Nassau County Police officers.

Ponton is charged with:

Burglary;

Grand larceny; and

Criminal possession of stolen property.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is next due at the First District Court on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.