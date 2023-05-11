Trio Nabbed For Robbing Children Includes Previous Inwood Offender

The incident occurred in Inwood on Tuesday, May 9 at approximately 4:33 p.m.

Nassau County police reported to the scene of a suspected robbery, which took place at Lawrence Station Deli, located at 15 Bayview Avenue.

There, police were told that two male children were followed into and out of the deli by the three suspects.

The primary instigator, according to authorities, appears to be Christian Leiva-Aguilar, aged 19, of Inwood, who allegedly began to harass the children, asking for money, chasing them, and swinging a box cutter.

Leiva-Aguilar then grabbed the backpack off of one of the children and the robbers fled the scene in a 2009 Nissan Rogue, police said.

A short time later, police located the car and the trio, and all were placed under arrest without incident.

Leiva-Aguilar was previously arrested for kidnapping and assaulting a woman in April of 2023. In that case, which is still pending in court, he allegedly punched the kidnapped woman and hit her with a pipe.

The other two defendants in the robbery case are:

Javier Sirmeno, aged 20, on Inwood; and

Kevin Cifuentes Quiej, aged 21, of Far Rockaway.

All three are charged with:

First-degree robbery, two counts

Endangering the welfare of a child, two counts

In addition, police reported that Leiva-Aguilar is charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The trio will be arraigned at First District Court on Wednesday, May 10.

