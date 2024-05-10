Trio Nabbed For Breaking Into Cars, Stealing Money Across Nassau County: Police

Police announced on Friday, May 10 that the following three people were arrested for multiple Nassau County larcenies that occurred over three months:

John William Murillo Herrera, age 51, of Elmhurst;

Carlos Julio Velandia Garcia, age 52, who is homeless; and

Andres Perez Anzures, age 46, of Brooklyn.

Beginning in February 2024 and continuing until the day before their arrest, the trio allegedly broke into numerous cars across the county, specifically targeting victims who had just returned from withdrawing cash at the bank.

It is unclear how much cash total the trio is alleged to have stolen.

All three are charged with criminal mischief and grand larceny; Herrera and Garcia face an additional charge of petit larceny.

According to authorities, Herrera also has an outstanding bench warrant from New Jersey.

The trio was arraigned on Friday, May 10 at Hempstead’s First District Court.

