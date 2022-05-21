Lane Closures Announced For Southern State Parkway In Hempstead

Motorists traveling on the Southern State Parkway on Long Island will have to contend with lane closures for upwards of six weeks to facilitate a pavement resurfacing project.

An alert was issued by the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) cautioning that there will be two eastbound lanes closed on the parkway on weeknights beginning on Monday, May 23 in the Town of Hempstead.

The closures are scheduled for weeknights between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. and are expected to last approximately six weeks, weather permitting.

Closures are planned between Exit 20 (Baldwin Road/Grand Avenue) and Exit 22 (Meadowbrook State Parkway).

While the eastbound lanes are closed, previously advertised westbound lane closures between Exit 32 (State Route 110) and Exit 27 (Wantagh State Parkway) will not be in effect.

“Motorists are urged to plan accordingly and drive responsibly in work zones,” the NYSDOT advised. “Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver's license.”

