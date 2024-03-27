Thousands Of Donations Flood In For Family Of Slain Nypd Officer From Massapequa Park

Jonathan Diller, age 31 of Massapequa Park, was shot on Monday, March 25 in Far Rockaway, Queens, according to the New York City Police Department, where Diller worked.

Original Story: NYPD Officer From Massapequa Park Killed In Queens Shooting

Just before 6 p.m. that evening, Diller was conducting a traffic stop with another officer when he ordered the suspects out of the car. One of the suspects allegedly refused and pulled out a gun, shooting Diller in the torso under his bulletproof vest.

According to NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, Diller was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Queens, where he died from his injuries.

In the hours following Diller’s death, Christopher Johnson set up a GoFundMe to help support Diller’s wife, Stephanie, and the pair’s baby, 1-year-old Ryan.

The support for the fundraiser has been nothing short of massive, with over 5,000 donors contributing over $366,000 in the first two days.

Dozens left their condolences for the family along with their donations, many including their affiliation with the NYPD, either as retired personnel, family of a member, and more.

Diller, who had been on the force for three years, was remembered by family as a loving and dedicated father.

“Jon, there are no words to describe how devastated we are that you are gone. You were a good man and a great father whose shoes can never be filled,” wrote Diller’s brother-in-law, Jonny Mac, in a Facebook post.

“I swear to you that I will look after your son as if he were my own. For the rest of my life.”

Diller’s funeral service is set for Saturday, March 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Rose of Lima RC Church, located at 2 Bayview Avenue in Massapequa.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

