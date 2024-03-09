This 'Tremendous' Bellmore Spot Voted Long Island's Best Burrito

Fat Boy’s Burrito Company, located at 2496 Merrick Road in Bellmore, is Long Island’s favorite burrito spot, according to the 2024 Bethpage Best of Long Island awards.

The eatery, which also has locations in Plainview and Northport, offers over 25 different styles of their famous “fat” burritos — which live up to their name, being stuffed to the brim with flavors both classic and inventive.

“These burritos are seriously fat,” wrote Jennie S. of Norwalk, CT on the eatery’s Yelp page.

“It's very filling and delicious,” she wrote, citing that Fat Boy’s many options are all “so flavorful.”

This time, Jennie got the Fat Hawaiian burrito, one of the eatery’s most popular options, which contains marinated steak, grilled pineapple shrimp, rice, arugula, salsa fresca, onion strings, and sauce.

Another fan favorite is the Fat Crispy Crisp, a burrito stuffed with both bang bang shrimp and honey sriracha chicken fingers alongside onion strings, two sauces, and more.

Other options are stuffed with hot Cheetos, macaroni and cheese, whole jalapeno poppers, and all sorts of indulgent treats.

Mary Kate G. of Floral Park wrote on Yelp that “the size of their burritos is tremendous.”

“They pack at least five pounds of food into it,” she said.

Not looking for meat? Fat Boy’s offers two vegetarian burritos, though they are no less flavorful: the “Fat Jack” has chipotle barbecue jackfruit, jalapenos, roasted corn, rice and beans, onion strings, and cheese.

For sides (if you’re not stuffed from the burrito itself), diners can choose from a myriad of options that range from chips and salsa to empanadas to tater tots.

And, of course, no meal would be complete without a drink. Besides classic non-alcoholic drinks, Fat Boy’s has margaritas, Moscow mules, and more (including a drink topped with gummy bears).

“I had seen this place pop up a few times on social media but, like most people living in the [five] boroughs, you need a good excuse to journey beyond Queens,” wrote David M. of New York City on Yelp.

“This is a good reason,” he said. “When in Bellmore, you gotta stop by.”

Fat Boy’s Burrito Company is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

