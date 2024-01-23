Third Person Nabbed In Teacher's Hempstead Shooting Death: Police

Twenty-year-old Milton Allen of Hempstead was arrested on Monday, Jan. 22 for his role in the Hempstead incident, Nassau County Police announced.

In the early morning hours on April 1, 2023, 44-year-old Kimberly Midgette was sitting in the front seat of her Toyota Corolla with a friend in the passenger seat and her 10-year-old daughter in the back when the drive-by shooting occurred.

Though her daughter was unharmed, Midgette, a Bronx elementary public school teacher, was struck in the face. She died shortly after.

Her friend was shot in the arm and was later released from the hospital.

Though it is currently unclear what role Allen reportedly played in the incident, he was charged with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at Hempstead’s First District Court on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

An unnamed 16-year-old and Oumar Barry, a 27-year-old Hempstead man who was allegedly a leader of the Blood Hound Brims gang, were arrested in November 2023 in connection to the shooting. Barry pleaded not guilty to his charges (including murder and assault) and is similarly slated to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

