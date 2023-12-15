Man Shoots, Kills Teacher In Drive-By Hempstead Shooting: DA

On Friday, Dec. 15, 27-year-old Oumar Barry of Hempstead was indicted on charges including murder for the shooting of mother and Bronx elementary school teacher Kimberly Midgette, which happened in April 2023.

Earlier Report - Double Shooting Update: Arrest Made For Fatal Hempstead Incident

According to the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office, Barry was a leader of the Blood Hound Brims gang.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 44-year-old Midgette was sitting in the front seat of her Toyota Corolla with a friend in the passenger seat and her 10-year-old daughter in the back.

She had just pulled in front of her ex-husband’s home to drop off her daughter for the weekend.

Before they could get out, the DA’s Office said Barry drove past the Corolla in a stolen Honda Accord and fired multiple times at the car.

Midgette was struck in the face, killing her, and her friend in the arm.

Her daughter was unharmed.

In a post by Midgette’s brother announcing her death, commenters remembered her as a beautiful soul, and one shared that she and Midgette shared a lot of laughs when they used to carpool.

“Kimberly Midgette was a beloved elementary school teacher at a public school in the Bronx and mother to a 10-year-old daughter. Her light was cruelly stolen from all those who cherished her,” said DA Anne T. Donnelly.

“The child will now live with the tragic and senseless loss of her mother.”

Prosecutors said that they do not believe Midgette was the intended target of the attack.

Barry, who was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 2 has been charged with:

Murder;

Attempted murder;

Assault; and

Criminal possession of a weapon, two counts.

He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

