Double Shooting Update: Arrest Made For Fatal Hempstead Incident

On Friday, Nov. 3, Oumar Barry, age 27 of Hempstead, was arrested alongside a 16-year-old boy for their alleged roles in an April 2023 double shooting, according to Nassau County Police.

Hempstead Police Officers headed to the scene of the shooting at Hempstead’s Polk Avenue at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 1.

That is where they found two women with apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the women, Kimberly Midgette, age 44, succumbed to her injuries just a few days later.

The second woman, age 31, was released from the hospital.

It is still unclear what the events leading up to the shooting were.

Barry is charged with second-degree murder, as is the teenager.

He pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear again in court on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

