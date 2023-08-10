Teen Nabbed For Swastika Graffiti In Merrick

On Thursday, Aug. 10, Nassau County Police announced the teen’s arrest for the incident, which originally occurred on Sunday, July 30 in Merrick.

The 14-year-old allegedly spray-painted two black swastikas on playground equipment at the Chatterton School, located at 108 Merrick Avenue.

The symbols were approximately one foot long and one foot wide.

Though his identity has not been released, the teenager is charged with the following:

Criminal mischief

Aggravated harassment

Making graffiti

Possession of graffiti instruments

He was issued an appearance ticket to return to Nassau County Family Court.

