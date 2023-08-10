Light Rain 76°

SHARE

Teen Nabbed For Swastika Graffiti In Merrick

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for spraypainting anti-semitic graffiti on a school playground on Long Island, police announced.

A teenage boy was arrested in connection to an antisemitic graffiti incident that occurred at an elementary school in Merrick, police announced.
A teenage boy was arrested in connection to an antisemitic graffiti incident that occurred at an elementary school in Merrick, police announced. Photo Credit: Instagram via 5townscentral/Nassau County Police
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

On Thursday, Aug. 10, Nassau County Police announced the teen’s arrest for the incident, which originally occurred on Sunday, July 30 in Merrick.

The 14-year-old allegedly spray-painted two black swastikas on playground equipment at the Chatterton School, located at 108 Merrick Avenue.

The symbols were approximately one foot long and one foot wide.

Though his identity has not been released, the teenager is charged with the following:

  • Criminal mischief
  • Aggravated harassment
  • Making graffiti
  • Possession of graffiti instruments

He was issued an appearance ticket to return to Nassau County Family Court. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE