Swastikas Found At Playgrounds In Merrick, Cedarhurst

The first incident occurred on the night of Sunday, July 23 at Andrew J. Parise Park in Cedarhurst, according to the Rockaway Nassau Safety Patrol (RNSP).

Swastikas had been etched into a plastic piece of play equipment, the officers discovered.

Then, on Sunday, July 30 at approximately 9 a.m., it happened again.

Nassau County Police detectives arrived at the playground at Chatterton School, located at 108 Merrick Avenue in Merrick.

That is where detectives reported spotting two black swastikas, about a foot tall and a foot across, spay painted on the playground equipment.

Assemblyman Eric "Ari" Brown, who had made a video with RNSP condemning the Cashmere bias incident, also commented on the one in Merrick, writing on Facebook:

"It is unacceptable to discriminate against anyone based on their religion or nationality, and it is time we put an end to this divisive rhetoric."

A similar incident happened nearly a month prior in Woodmere, which prompted outrage from citizens and Congressman Anthony P. D'Esposito.

Police are still investigating the bias incident in Merrick and encourage anyone with information regarding the crime to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

Additionally, the RNSP is accepting information through their hotline at 516-858-7300.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

