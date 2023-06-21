Swastika Found At Woodmere Playground: Police

The incident occurred on Monday, June 19, at North Woodmere Park, according to the Rockaway Nassau Safety Patrol.

It appeared to be first reported by the Instagram account 5townscentral, an account informing the community of crime updates, stolen pets, events, and more.

According to this first report, the swastika was discovered near the swings at the playground by a young daughter and her mother.

“Disgusting!!!!!!!” one user commented, with another saying that they used to frequent the park for summer camp and wrote, “If I saw this when I went, I would’ve been horrified, especially since most of the camp consists of many little kids.”

RNSPl officers shared more images of the scene on Facebook.

Congressman Anthony P. D'Esposito retweeted a photo of the 5townscentral Instagram post on Tuesday, June 20.

“We must continue to crush antisemitism & all forms of hate,” he wrote. “NO ONE should have to see swastikas on the playground in '23 in #NY04.”

The incident is continuing to be investigated by both RNSP and the Nassau County Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the graffiti is asked to contact NCPD detectives and the RNSP 24-hour hotline at 516-858-7300.

