Teen Charged For Hempstead Man's Murder, Police Say

Nassau County Police announced on Monday, March 4 the arrest of the teenager in connection to the death of 61-year-old Adiel Umanzor-Martinez of Hempstead.

Original Story: Man Found Dead Inside Hempstead Home

Umanzor-Martinez was found in his Maryland Avenue home a week before the arrest, on Monday, Feb. 26.

He was in the upstairs bedroom with blunt force trauma to his head and pronounced dead at the scene, launching a weeklong investigation into his apparent homicide.

The 17-year-old Hempstead boy, whose name was not released, was charged with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, March 5 at Hempstead’s First District Court, Youth Offender Part.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.