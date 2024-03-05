Fog/Mist 49°

Teen Charged For Hempstead Man's Murder, Police Say

One week after a Long Island man was found dead in his home, police have arrested the teenager who they said did it.

&nbsp;Adiel Umanzor-Martinez was found dead in his Hempstead home on Monday, Feb. 26.&nbsp;&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department/Google Maps
Nassau County Police announced on Monday, March 4 the arrest of the teenager in connection to the death of 61-year-old Adiel Umanzor-Martinez of Hempstead.

Umanzor-Martinez was found in his Maryland Avenue home a week before the arrest, on Monday, Feb. 26.

He was in the upstairs bedroom with blunt force trauma to his head and pronounced dead at the scene, launching a weeklong investigation into his apparent homicide.

The 17-year-old Hempstead boy, whose name was not released, was charged with second-degree murder.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, March 5 at Hempstead’s First District Court, Youth Offender Part. 

