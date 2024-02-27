Fair 53°

Man Found Dead Inside Hempstead Home

Police on Long Island launched an investigation after they found a man dead inside a local home.

A 61-year-old man was found dead in a Hempstead home with a head injury in what is being investigated as a possible homicide, according to police. 

 Photo Credit: Unsplash via neonbrand/Google Maps
Sophie Grieser
Sophie Grieser

It happened on Monday, Feb. 26 in Hempstead, according to Nassau County Police.

Just before 11 a.m. that day, police arrived at a home on Maryland Avenue after receiving a call about a man not breathing.

They found the victim, a 61-year-old man whose identity has not yet been released, in a bedroom with blunt-force trauma to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is urged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

