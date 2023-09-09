Suspect Nabbed For Murder Of 20-Year-Old In Front Of Valley Stream Storefront

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 in Valley Stream.

The shooter was on 131st Avenue when he fired multiple shots in the direction of the vacant storefront on 85 Ocean Ave., Nassau County Police said.

The shooter fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to police.

The 20-year-old man was shot in the chest, a 12-year-old was shot in the shoulder, and a 17-year-old girl had a laceration on her hand.

All three were taken to a nearby hospital, where the victim, identified as DeAndre Carter, of Brooklyn, was pronounced dead about a half-hour later.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, Nassau County Police announced that Isaiah Gonzalez, age 21, of Far Rockaway has been arrested in connection with the case.

Gonzalez has been charged with:

Murder, second degree.

Criminal possession of a weapon, second degree.

Gonzalez also has an outstanding Nassau County bench warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance from May 2021.

He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.