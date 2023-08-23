New Update: Valley Stream Shooting Victim, 20, ID'd

The shooting occurred on Monday, Aug. 21 at approximately 8:20 p.m., when an unknown person on Valley Stream’s 131st Avenue fired multiple shots near a vacant storefront on 85 Ocean Ave.

DeAndre Carter, a 20-year-old Brooklyn resident, was struck in the chest.

He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead just after 9 p.m. by hospital staff.

Four other people were injured in the shooting, including a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in his shoulder, a 17-year-old teen with a hand laceration, and an additional two teenage boys with gunshot wounds to their legs.

After firing the shots, the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.