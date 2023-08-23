Fair 74°

SHARE

New Update: Valley Stream Shooting Victim, 20, ID'd

A man shot and killed during a Long Island shooting has been identified, while the suspect is still on the loose, police said.

DeAndre Carter, age 20 of Brooklyn, was killed in a Monday, Aug. 21 Valley Stream shooting, police announced.
DeAndre Carter, age 20 of Brooklyn, was killed in a Monday, Aug. 21 Valley Stream shooting, police announced. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via fsHH
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

The shooting occurred on Monday, Aug. 21 at approximately 8:20 p.m., when an unknown person on Valley Stream’s 131st Avenue fired multiple shots near a vacant storefront on 85 Ocean Ave. 

DeAndre Carter, a 20-year-old Brooklyn resident, was struck in the chest.

He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead just after 9 p.m. by hospital staff.

Four other people were injured in the shooting, including a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in his shoulder, a 17-year-old teen with a hand laceration, and an additional two teenage boys with gunshot wounds to their legs.

After firing the shots, the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE