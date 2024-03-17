°

Suspect At Large After Items Worth Thousands Stolen After Home Burglary In Jericho

A search is on for a suspect who made off with items worth thousands after burglarizing a Long Island home.

Mellow Lane in Jericho.

The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. Friday, March 15 in Jericho.

Nassau County Police say the suspect smashed a rear sliding glass door to gain entry into the residence on Mellow Lane.

An investigation revealed that a brown/tan Louis Vuitton hand bag and assorted jewelry with a total value in excess of $ 6900 were stolen. 

There is no description of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with info on the incident contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

