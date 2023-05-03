Fair 47°

SHARE

Special Delivery: Baby Born With Help Of Nassau County Police

When a Long Island mother went into active labor at home, police officers and medics rushed to her aid and were able to help deliver her baby safely.

The NCPD officers and medics who helped deliver the baby, from left to right: Officer Joseph Tuffarelli, Police Medic Katlyn Billian, Police Medic Valerie Seidel, and Officer Chris Makastchian.
The NCPD officers and medics who helped deliver the baby, from left to right: Officer Joseph Tuffarelli, Police Medic Katlyn Billian, Police Medic Valerie Seidel, and Officer Chris Makastchian. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories

At 8:55 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, Nassau County police responded to an East Meadow home for a call about a woman in labor.

When First Precinct Officers Joseph Tuffarelli and Chris Makastchian arrived, they saw that the 34-year-old wasn’t just in active labor, but was moments away from having her baby.

Luckily, with the aid of police medics Katlyn Billian and Valerie Seidel, they were able to deliver a healthy baby boy at 9:11 a.m.

While bonding with her newborn baby, the mother was given additional care before being transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment. Both are listed in stable condition. 

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE