Special Delivery: Baby Born With Help Of Nassau County Police

At 8:55 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, Nassau County police responded to an East Meadow home for a call about a woman in labor.

When First Precinct Officers Joseph Tuffarelli and Chris Makastchian arrived, they saw that the 34-year-old wasn’t just in active labor, but was moments away from having her baby.

Luckily, with the aid of police medics Katlyn Billian and Valerie Seidel, they were able to deliver a healthy baby boy at 9:11 a.m.

While bonding with her newborn baby, the mother was given additional care before being transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment. Both are listed in stable condition.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.