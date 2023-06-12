‘She Opened My Life Up To An Even Brighter World’: Bethpage Community Honors Music Teacher,

Deborah Stehlik, aged 49, of Babylon, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 7, according to her obituary. She was born and raised in Bethpage, where she spent the last 25 years leaving her mark on the community.

Having received both her undergraduate and master's degrees in music education from CW Post Campus of Long Island University (now known as LIU Post), Deborah wore many hats as an educator.

She taught all over Nassau County, including at Hofstra University (where she also received an advanced education certificate), and served as the president of the Nassau Music Educators Association.

For 25 years, she touched the lives of hundreds of students as a music educator for the Bethpage School District, working at Kramer Lane Elementary School, Bethpage High School, and Central Boulevard Elementary School.

“Through her consistent support, encouragement, and positive spirit, she opened my life up to an even brighter world of music, theatre, connection, and ultimately meaning,” wrote former student Miguel Angel Almanzar on her memorial page.

In an effort to honor Deborah’s lasting legacy, the family has asked for donations to the Bethpage Public Schools music department in a GoFundMe dubbed the “Deborah Stehlik Memorial Music Fund.”

In the two weeks the fundraiser has been active, the Bethpage community has raised $12, 532 donations in Deborah’s name, well over twice the $5,000 goal.

Another former student, Alexander Andreades, wrote on the GoFundMe page, “I want to thank Mrs. Stehlik for instilling a passion for music in me at a young age and for letting me have plenty of turns on the glockenspiel.”

“She will always be remembered.”

The Long Island American Orff Schulwerk Association (LIAOSA, where Deborah spent time as a teacher) wrote a tribute to Deborah’s passion as a music teacher but also her character and spirit.

“The ripple effect of her expertise, enthusiasm, and inspiration will continue on through all of us who are lucky enough to have known and learned from her,” they wrote,

“Fingerprints cannot fade from the immeasurable amount of hearts that she has touched.”

Deborah not only loved music and her students but her daughter Sophia, aged 17, who her obituary called Deborah’s “greatest pride” and LIAOSA named “her beautiful light of whom [Deborah] was so very proud.”

“Following in her mother’s footsteps, Sophia has also dedicated her life to the musical arts. Deborah could not have been prouder of Sophia's accomplishments,” according to the obituary.

She is also survived by her partner, Bill O’Keefe, who she met at CrossFit, another of her passions, as well as her mother Linda Rubano.

Those who wish to donate to the Deborah Stehlik Memorial Music Fund can do so here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.