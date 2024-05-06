Serial Siphoner: Man Steals Cooking Oil Dozens Of Times Across Nassau County, Police Say

Rabindra Singh, age 47, was nabbed in connection to a series of cooking oil thefts, the Nassau County Police announced on Monday, May 6.

His arrest comes after Singh, who is from Queens, allegedly was caught at Frantoni’s Pizzeria, located at 1928 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow, using a power pump and blue hose to siphon cooking oil into his 2012 Ford Econoline van.

Singh was arrested at the scene with no incidents.

Police said that Singh was reportedly behind over a dozen more Nassau County incidents that started in February 2024; because of this, he was given an additional 15 charges of cooking oil in larceny and another attempt in which he caused property damage.

In all, Singh is charged with:

Petit larceny, 14 counts;

Grand larceny, third- and fourth-degree;

Criminal mischief; and

Possession of burglar tools.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is due to appear at Hempstead’s First District Court on Wednesday, May 22.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.