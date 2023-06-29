Seen Them? Duo Smashes Window, Steals From Car At Garden Traffic Light, Police Say (Watch)

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 24 in North New Hyde Park, Nassau County Police reported.

A man was driving back after purchasing an Apple Watch from the Apple Store at the Roosevelt Field Mall, located at 630 Old Country Road in Garden City, according to police.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., he was driving to another destination when he came to a stop at a red light in the vicinity of Lakeville Road and Fairfield Lane.

After he stopped, police say that a late model gray Kia SUV, driven by an unknown female suspect, pulled up behind the man’s vehicle.

The suspect, who authorities described as a man in his early twenties, approached the victim’s car with a center punch (a tool that can be used to break a car window).

He used the center punch to break the victim’s rear driver’s side window, reached inside, and took the Apple Watch before getting back in the Kia and fleeing eastbound on Evergreen Avenue.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.