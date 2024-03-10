Seen Him Or This SUV? Alert Issued For Missing 33-Year-Old Valley Stream Man

Zach Smilen was last seen leaving his Valley Stream residence at around 11:10 p.m. Saturday, March 9, according to an alert by Nassau County Police.

He has grayish hair, blue eyes, and a beard, and was last seen wearing blue tight-fitting jeans, a green hooded sweatshirt, black and white sneakers, and a gray color jacket.

He was driving a black 2022 Mercedes-Benz SUV, bearing NY Registration No. LCV2205, police added. His destination is unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516- 573-7347 or to call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.