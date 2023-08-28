Second Teen Busted For Swastika Graffiti At Merrick Playground

On Thursday, Aug. 24, Nassau County Police announced that a second 14-year-old boy was arrested for the incident, which originally occurred on Sunday, July 30 in Merrick.

Earlier report: Teen Nabbed For Swastika Graffiti In Merrick

Along with a second 14-year-old, who was arrested two weeks prior, the duo allegedly spray-painted black swastikas on playground equipment at the Chatterton School, located at 108 Merrick Avenue.

The symbols were approximately 12 inches tall and wide.

The teen, whose identity has not been released, is charged with:

Aggravated harassment;

Criminal mischief;

Possession of a graffiti instrument; and

Making graffiti.

He is due to appear at Nassau Family Court on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

