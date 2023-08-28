Overcast 70°

Second Teen Busted For Swastika Graffiti At Merrick Playground

Police arrested a second teenage boy for spraypainting antisemitic graffiti on a Long Island school playground.

A second teenage boy was nabbed in relation to antisemitic graffiti found at an elementary school playground, police announced.
Sophie Grieser
On Thursday, Aug. 24, Nassau County Police announced that a second 14-year-old boy was arrested for the incident, which originally occurred on Sunday, July 30 in Merrick.

Along with a second 14-year-old, who was arrested two weeks prior, the duo allegedly spray-painted black swastikas on playground equipment at the Chatterton School, located at 108 Merrick Avenue.

The symbols were approximately 12 inches tall and wide.

The teen, whose identity has not been released, is charged with:

  • Aggravated harassment;
  • Criminal mischief;
  • Possession of a graffiti instrument; and
  • Making graffiti.

He is due to appear at Nassau Family Court on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

