Second Suspect In Violent New Cassel Robbery Nabbed, Police Say

Twenty-year-old Luis Mario Matute of New Cassel was arrested on Sunday, March 31, according to Nassau County Police.

Matute was one of two New Cassel men who had allegedly been involved in a violent robbery that occurred over a week before, on Saturday, March 23.

At approximately 10:15 p.m. that day, a 29-year-old driving his four-door Hyundai was cut off by a red Mitsubishi SUV at the intersection of Garland Lane and Maplewood Drive.

The two men — Matute and his alleged partner-in-crime, 42-year-old Carlos Matute — got out of the Mitsubishi and walked towards the victim. Luis Mario Matute pulled out a black handgun and demanded the man get out of his Hyundai.

As soon as he did, police said that Carlos and Luis Mario started hitting and kicking him before fleeing the scene. The victim went home, called the police, and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

While Carlos Matute was arrested a short time after the incident, Luis Mario Matute was at large until his recent arrest.

According to police, officers were on routine patrol when they saw a car associated with Luis Mario near East Broadway.

Luis Mario was pulled over and he gave police a fake name to try and hide his identity. Nonetheless, he was nabbed after further investigation and charged with the following:

Robbery;

Menacing, two counts;

False personation;

Criminal possession of a weapon;

Grand larceny; and

Assault.

He was additionally charged with criminal contempt from a separate incident. Luis Mario is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Monday, April 1.

Carlos Matute, who faced similar charges, pleaded not guilty and is next scheduled in court on Monday, April 22.

