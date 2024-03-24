1 Suspect Apprehended, Another At Large After Violent New Cassel Robbery

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, March 23 in New Cassel.

That's when a 29-year-old man driving a four-door Hyundai sedan was cut off by a red Mitsubishi SUV at the intersection of Garland Lane and Maplewood Drive, Nassau County Police said.

Two men -- Luis Mario Matute, age 20, and Carlos Matute, age 42, both of New Cassel -- then exited the Mitsubishi and approached the victim, according to police.

Luis Mario Matute pointed a black handgun at the victim and demanded he exit the Hyundai, police added.

Once the victim complied, the two began striking and kicking him before fleeing the scene.

The victim returned to his home where he called the police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Carlos Matute was arrested a short time later. Luis Mario Matute remains at large. The investigation is ongoing.

Matute was charged with:

Robbery,

Criminal possession of a weapon,

Grand larceny,

Menacing (two counts,

Assault.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, March 24 at First District Court in Hempstead.

