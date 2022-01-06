These Long Island Students Named Regeneron Semifinalists

More than four dozen Long Island high school students were among the 300 that were chosen as semifinalists at this year’s prestigious Regeneron Science Talent Search (STS).

This year, approximately 1,800 students entered the Regeneron STS, where they “submit original research in critically important scientific fields of study.” The organization said that the search is “unique among high school competitions in the US and globally, (as the) Regeneron STS focuses on identifying, inspiring, and engaging the nation's most promising young scientists.”

Judges narrowed the field to just 300, based on their research skills, commitment to education, innovative thinking, and prospects as a scientist.

The 49 students selected from Long Island received $2,000 both for themselves and as well as their schools. From the pool of semifinalists, 40 will be chosen as finalists and invited to Washington, D.C in March for their final judgment, where they will compete for more than $1.8 million in awards during a weeklong competition.

According to the judges, in 2017, Regeneron became only the third sponsor of the Science Talent Search, increasing the overall awards distribution to better reward the best and brightest young minds.

“Through its 10-year, $100 million commitment, Regeneron nearly doubled the overall award distribution to $3.1 million annually, increasing the top award to $250,000 and doubling the awards for the top 300 scholars and their schools to $2,000 each to inspire more young people to engage in science," officials said.

"Congratulations to this year's 300 Regeneron Science Talent Search scholars for their remarkable contributions and discoveries in the STEM field," Christina Chan, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and Citizenship at Regeneron said. "We are honored to celebrate this new generation of problem solvers who have demonstrated the depth of their innovative thinking, commitment to continuous learning, and ability to tackle global challenges in creative ways."

This year's local Regeneron scholar semifinalists - 39 from Nassau and 10 in Suffolk - and were chosen from:

Bethpage High School;

Brentwood High School;

Commack High School;

Friends Academy in Locust Valley;

Hauppauge High School;

Herricks High School;

Jericho High School;

John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore;

Great Neck North High School;

Manhasset High School;

Mount Sinai High School;

North Shore High School;

Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington;

Plainedge High School;

Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School;

Roslyn High School;

Sacred Heart Academy in Hempstead;

Sayville High School;

Smithtown East High School;

Syosset High School;

Ward Melville High School;

Great Neck South High School.

A complete list of semifinalists can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.