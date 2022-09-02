Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District Welcomes 10 New Staff Members

A Long Island school district is beginning the school year with some brand-new additions to its staff.

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District has welcomed 10 new staff members, the district announced on Thursday, Sept. 1.

"Each of these individuals brings something special to the table and I am confident that our Oyster Bay-East Norwich students, staff and families will soar under their leadership and expertise,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Francesco Ianni said. “We are thrilled to welcome them to the district and are ready for a successful 2022-2023 school year!"

The new staff members include three new central administrators, two directors, three supervisors, and two building administrators.

The new members of the central administration are:

Michael Farina – Executive director for administrative services

Alba Gallegos – Executive director for curriculum and instruction

Zachary Nyberg – Executive director for finance

The directors and supervisors include:

Jessica Bader – Director of humanities, K-12

Jaclyn Gibbons – Director of technology and data, K-12

Daniel Moy – Supervisor of science

Erica Giglio Pac – Supervisor of fine and performing arts, K-12

Carla Pimentel – Supervisor of mathematics, K-12

The new building administrators are:

Robert LoCastro – Assistant principal of Oyster Bay High School

John Pardue – Assistant principal of Oyster Bay High School

