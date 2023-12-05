Santos Lashes Out At Former NY Republican Congressional Colleagues, Including LaLota

Within hours of being voted out of the US House on Friday, Dec. 1, the disgraced Santos began unleashing a series of social media posts targeting his former Republican colleagues.

Unsurprisingly, all of those in his sights were among the 105 Republicans who voted to kick him out of office amid mounting accusations of criminality.

First on the hit list was Staten Island Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, of New York’s 11th District, who Santos accused of insider trading.

“Can someone ask Nicole MalioStockTips when did she become a savant in stock trading?” he posted on X. “The signature bank trades she did REEKS of insider trading much like (former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband) Paul Pelosi’s every trade!”

He went on to call the Congresswoman a “dirty dishonorable swamp creature” and said he planned to file a complaint against her with the House Ethics Committee.

Next up was Rep. Mike Lawler, of New York’s 17th District, which includes much of Westchester County as well as Rockland and Putnam counties.

Santos said he planned to file another House Ethics Committee complaint, this time accusing Lawler of “questionable campaign finance violations.”

“Congressman Lawler owns a portion of Checkmate Strategies and he uses the same firm that he is a beneficiary of to pay for services related to his campaign,” Santos alleged in a post on X.

He went on to imply that Lawler was engaged in money laundering.

Santos also took aim at Long Island Rep. Nick LaLota, of the 1st District in Suffolk County, accusing him of attending Hofstra University while he was supposed to be working at the Board of Elections.

“The questionable actions are? Did Rep LaLota no-show to his tax pay (sic) funded job while going to school and if so he can potential (sic) have stolen public funds form (sic) the tax payers of NY,” Santos said on X.

Another House Ethics Committee complaint would be filed against LaLota, Santos vowed.

Neither Malliotakis, Lawler, nor LaLota had publicly responded to the allegations as of Monday, Dec. 4.

Santos’ weekend X tirade included sharing a post from a purported constituent asking if they could “sue” Congress for expelling him and signaling interest in a “pay-per-view” interview with comedian Ziwe.

He also endorsed Mike Sapraicone, a retired NYPD detective, to fill his vacant House seat.

