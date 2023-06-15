Recognize Them? Duo Assaulted Woman In Hewlett Incident, Fled: Police

The incident occurred in Hewlett on Tuesday, June 13 at approximately noon, according to Nassau County Police.

Two men entered the ASAP Restorations, located at 1265 West Broadway, and approached two employees, a 45-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman.

After briefly asking the employees questions – which the business’ cameras caught on video — one of the two suspects jumped over the desk and punched the female employee in the head.

He then punched the male employee in the face, picked up an office chair, and hurled it at the female employee.

The chair did not hit the victim and went over her head.

During the scene, punctured by the employee screaming, the second suspect can be seen pulling out and displaying a black gun before the two fled the scene on foot.

Police claim that the duo was last seen running north on Mill Road.

The first suspect is described as a six-foot-tall Black man with a thin build. He was wearing black and blue sweatpants, a blue hooded sweatshirt, black sneakers, and a blue surgical mask.

The second suspect is described as a six-foot-tall Black man with a medium build. He was wearing blue sweatpants and a blue hooded sweatshirt with black sneakers and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will be kept anonymous.

