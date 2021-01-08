Twitter Permanently Blocks Trump Account Due To Risk Of 'Inciting Violence'

The leader of the free world can no longer post a tweet.

Donald Trump, who attributed his victory in the 2016 presidential election to his use of Twitter, has now been banned from the platform after domestic terrorists expressing support for him violently stormed into the Capitol this week in an apparent attempted coup, leading to five deaths, Twitter announced Friday evening, Jan. 8.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company said in a statement shortly after 6 p.m."

Facebook and subsidiary company Instagram had earlier announced Trump's accounts had been pulled indefinitely, leaving Trump without his biggest megaphones.

Trump has not conducted any press conferences since losing the November election, and has rarely taken questions from the media, instead relying on Twitter to communicate to the public, with many of his posts factually incorrect, threating both Democratic and Republican leaders, including Vice President Mike Pence, and inciting violence.

Congress is expected to formally call for an unprecedented second Impeachment of Trump on Monday, Jan. 11 just days after the Capitol building was breached for the first time since the War of 1812.

One of the five fatalities in the Capitol Hill riots was 42-year-old Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick, who was reportedly struck in the head by a fire hydrant during the protests.

In one of his final tweets, Trump said he will not attend the Wednesday, Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

"One of the few things we have ever agreed on," Biden said at a news conference Friday afternoon. "He's been an embarrassment to the country. He's embarrassed us throughout the world."

Biden said it would be "an honor" if Pence attended the inauguration, 'and move forward in the transition."

Click here to read Twitter's statement.

Twitter also blocked the accounts of disgraced former national security advisor Mike Flynn and attorney Sidney Powell, who voiced false claims of election fraud on Trump's behalf in a purge of QAnon conspiracy theorists.

