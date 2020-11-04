Republicans Prevail In Two LI Congressional Districts With Third Race Too Close To Call

Republicans have prevailed in two of the three Congressional districts on Long Island, easily winning both, with the third district too close to call.

On Wednesday morning, Nov. 4 with the counting nearly complete, Congressman Lee Zeldin handily won a fourth term in the House of Representatives 1st District covering central and eastern Suffolk County by defeating Democratic challenger Nancy Goroff.

The final numbers came down to Zeldin with 61.3 percent or 176,258 votes and Goroff with 38.7 percent with 111,064 votes.

Zeldin, a huge Trump fan, is an Iraq War veteran and U.S. Army Reserve lieutenant colonel. During the Republican National Convention earlier this year, he praised the president's handling of the pandemic.

In the second district, which runs along the South Shore covering both Nassau and Suffolk counties, Republican Andrew Garbarino will replace longtime Congressman Peter King after beating Democrat Jackie Gordon.

Garbarino who previously served in the state assembly representing the 7th district is a lifelong Long Islander who owns a law firm in his hometown of Sayville.

The son of a party boss, Garbarino has called himself King 2.0.

The second district final numbers came in at 58.1 percent for Garbarino with 155,696 votes and 41 percent for Gordon with 109,907.

In the third district on Long Island, with 99 percent of the vote in, Republican challenger George Santos holds a lead of 50.5 percent (137,574 votes) to incumbent Thomas Suozzi's 49 percent (137,574).

