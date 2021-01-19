COVID-19: New Poll Reveals Cuomo Favorability Rating Among New Yorkers

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s favorability rating has held relatively steady, rising slightly during his handling of the pandemic, according to a new Siena College poll.

The latest numbers found that Cuomo has a 57 percent favorability rating, with a 39 percent unfavorable rating, up 1 percent from the latest poll released in November.

According to the poll, Cuomo’s job performance rating is up to a 56 percent favorability rate, while 63 percent of those polled approved of the governor’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the same as the earlier poll in November.

As it stands, 48 percent of voters said they would choose to re-elect Cuomo in 2022, while 42 percent said they “would prefer someone else,” down slightly from last year’s poll.

“Cuomo, whose ratings have continued to be strong since March and the onset of the pandemic, remains very popular with Democrats and gets mixed reviews from independents,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said. “Two-thirds of Republicans continue to both view Cuomo unfavorably and give him a negative job performance rating.”

Cuomo’s favorability rating is behind only President-elect Joe Biden (62 percent) and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (56 percent).

“Interestingly, while 57 percent of New Yorkers view Cuomo favorably, 56 percent give him a positive job performance rating and 63 percent approve of his handling of the pandemic, only 48 percent of voters – including 61 percent of Democrats – are prepared to re-elect him,” the pollster noted. “Forty-two percent of voters – including 67 percent of Republicans – would prefer ‘someone else.’”

Greenberg said that the voters said that Cuomo should stay in charge through at least the end of the pandemic, which could be between nine and 12 months, according to Cuomo.

“A majority of Democrats and downstaters think he should maintain those executive powers, as do a plurality of independents, and, by a narrow margin, upstaters,” he said. “A majority of Republicans would like to see the Legislature discontinue those executive powers for the governor.”

