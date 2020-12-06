Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Nassau County Man Charged With Defrauding Investors
Politics

COVID-19: If Federal Aid Doesn't Come, NY Income Taxes Will Increase, Cuomo Says

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Gov. Andrew Cuomo demonstrates the right -- and wrong ways -- to wear a mask during a recent news briefing with members of the media.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo demonstrates the right -- and wrong ways -- to wear a mask during a recent news briefing with members of the media. Photo Credit: Instagram/nygovcuomo

Some of New York’s wealthiest residents could see a rise in their income taxes if the federal government fails to provide emergency aid to states that are necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an interview on WAMC Radio in Albany, Cuomo said that without funding from President Donald Trump’s administration, New York and other states will be forced to levy significant tax hikes, largely on their wealthiest residents.

Cuomo has been critical of the federal government during the pandemic, constantly chiding the administration for its lack of assistance after Trump told governors that it was up to them to combat the spread of the virus.

“If we don’t get funding from Washington, there will be an income tax increase,” Cuomo said in the radio interview.

New York is facing a deficit topping $60 billion, and the Trump administration has played hardball over funding, specifically to New York at times as he and Cuomo have traded barbs both publicly and privately during the pandemic.

“Only the federal government, with its central bank, the world’s reserve currency, and unlimited borrowing authority, has the power to avoid these devastating consequences,” the National Governor’s Association - which is chaired by Cuomo - said in an earlier statement. “It is unconscionable that our federal leaders have failed to act."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.