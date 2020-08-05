Women Wanted For Stealing $520 Worth Of Clothes From Long Island Store

Know them?

Two women are wanted on Long Island after stealing hundreds of dollars worth of clothes from a high-end clothing store on the East End.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and East Hampton Village Police Department detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the pair that stole from ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo.

The alleged theft happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 at the Newton Lane boutique.

Police said that the women put the items in their bags before fleeing the store without attempting to pay. The items had a total value of approximately $520.

Investigators noted that one of the suspects appears to have tattoos up her right thigh and ankle. No other identifying information was provided.

Anyone with information regarding the women or their whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

