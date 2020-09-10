Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Recall Issued For Whole, Cut Cantaloupe Due To Risk Of Salmonella
Police & Fire

Woman Wanted In Connection To Pair Of Burglaries At Long Island Residences

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Surveillance footage of the wanted woman
Surveillance footage of the wanted woman Photo Credit: Southhampton Police Department

Police are calling on the public to help locate a woman who they have identified as a suspect in two in burglaries at a pair of in Long Island residences.

According to Southampton Town Police, the unidentified woman driving a white sedan trespassed on a property on Whippoorwill Lane in East Quogue without permission on Tuesday, Sept. 8. 

Police have identified her as a suspect for two burglaries that took place on this road and on Sophia Court in Westhampton on Wednesday, Sept. 30. 

S

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.