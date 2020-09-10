Woman Wanted In Connection To Pair Of Burglaries At Long Island Residences

Police are calling on the public to help locate a woman who they have identified as a suspect in two in burglaries at a pair of in Long Island residences.

According to Southampton Town Police, the unidentified woman driving a white sedan trespassed on a property on Whippoorwill Lane in East Quogue without permission on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Police have identified her as a suspect for two burglaries that took place on this road and on Sophia Court in Westhampton on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

