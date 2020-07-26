Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Wanted For Using Credit Card Stolen From Unlocked Car On Long Island

Zak Failla
A woman is wanted after allegedly stealing and using credit cards on Long Island.
A woman is wanted after allegedly stealing and using credit cards on Long Island. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island as they attempt to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole a credit card and proceeded to use them at multiple stores.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released a photo of a woman who allegedly stole a credit card from an unlocked 2007 Toyota parked on Main Street in Cold Spring Harbor at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Monday, July 14.

Police said that after stealing the credit card, it was later used at CVS and Home Depot, both on New York Avenue in Huntington.

Anyone with information regarding the woman or the stolen credit card has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or leaving a tip online.

