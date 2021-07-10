Woman Wanted For Stealing $450 Item From Long Island Store, Police Say

Authorities are asking the public for help locating a woman police say stole from a store at a Long Island mall.

The Suffolk County Police Department said the woman entered a Sephora in the Walt Whitman Mall in South Huntington at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 27 and stole cologne, which was worth about $450.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward in exchange for information that leads to an arrest. Those with information can submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-220-TIPS.

