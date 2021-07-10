Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Larceny SuspectsWanted In Nassau County For Targeting Surfers
Police & Fire

Woman Wanted For Stealing $450 Item From Long Island Store, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police in Suffolk County are asking the public for information after $450 cologne was stolen from a Sephora in June.
Police in Suffolk County are asking the public for information after $450 cologne was stolen from a Sephora in June. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Authorities are asking the public for help locating a woman police say stole from a store at a Long Island mall.

The Suffolk County Police Department said the woman entered a Sephora in the Walt Whitman Mall in South Huntington at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 27 and stole cologne, which was worth about $450.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward in exchange for information that leads to an arrest. Those with information can submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-220-TIPS. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.